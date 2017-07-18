Actress Jessica Alba Is Expecting Baby Number #3

(CBS SF) – Actress and ‘Honest’ co-founder Jessic Alba has announced she is expecting her third child with husband, producer Cash Warren. Warren and Alba first met on the set of 2005’s Fantastic Four where she played Sue Storm aka, The Invisible Girl.

The 36-year-old, along with her two daughters 9-year-old Honor and 5-year-old Haven, took to Instagram on Monday to make the announcement. Alba writes “@cash_warren and I are officially going to be outnumbered #babyonboard #herewegoagain 👶🏼🤰🏽#blessed🙏”

In 2011, Alba spent less time as an actress and focused her energy to building The Honest Company, a consumer goods company that emphasizes on non-toxic household products. In 2015, The Honest Company was valued over $1.7 billion.

Early 2017, Alba and musician Will.I.Am of the Black Eyed Peas collaborated on The Honest Company’s first-ever brand campaign.

Alba burst in to the scene in James Cameron’s series Dark Angel in the early 2000’s and starred in films like Sin City and the Machete movies.

