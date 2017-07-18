Saratoga Hills Fire Scorches 10 Acres; 40 Percent Contained

SARATOGA (CBS SF) – A vegetation fire that broke out Monday afternoon in Saratoga has burned 10 acres and is 40 percent contained Tuesday morning, according to Santa Clara County Fire Department officials.

The fire was first reported Monday at 3:19 p.m. on Mt. Eden Road, west of Pierce Road, along the hills in western Saratoga. Crews remained on the scene overnight to battle the blaze.

According to Battalion Chief Jason Falarski, the fire is not threatening any structures and there have not been any reports of injuries.

Residents in the area have not been ordered to evacuate. A shelter-in-place advisory that was issued Monday evening has been lifted, Falarski said.

A fire helicopter was grounded as a precaution after a drone was seen flying in the area. The helicopter did not make contact with the drone, however it did ground to ensure the safety of crews in the air and on the ground, Falarski said.

Firefighters will be on the scene the rest of the day working to put out the fire, Falarski said.

