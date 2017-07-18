Missing Boater Sought After Abandoned Boat Found In Tomales Bay

July 18, 2017 5:46 PM
Filed Under: Marin County, Missing Boater, Tomales Bay

TOMALES BAY (CBS SF) — A boater has been reported missing after the person’s boat was found abandoned and going around in circles on Tomales Bay in Marin County.

The Marin County Fire Department issued a series of tweets Tuesday afternoon describing the incident and the response.

One tweet said the emergency call was placed at 3:13 p.m. by an employee of the Hog Island Oyster Company in Marshall along Highway 1.

As of 5:21 p.m. there were three rescue watercraft searching for the boater, with two more being requested from Southern Marin Fire Protection District.

The boater was identified as a 70-year-old male employee of Tomales Bay Oyster Co.

A boat from the National Park Service was also participating in the search, along with assistance from the Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office, the California Highway Patrol and the U.S. Coast Guard.

 

