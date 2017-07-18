San Jose Woman Dies After 100-Foot Fall From Davenport Cliff

DAVENPORT (CBS SF) — A 20-year-old San Jose woman has died after she fell about 100 feet from a cliff in Davenport, according to the Santa Cruz County Sheriff’s Office.

Raymond Oyos was celebrating a friend’s birthday near the cliffs on Monday afternoon when a man came running toward them, screaming that someone had fallen down to the beach.

“Some guy was screaming – ‘She fell! She fell!’” he said. “So we all rushed over there. Some people got their clothes off and tried swimming to her. But they couldn’t get there.”

A Santa Cruz Harbor Patrol also responded to the scene ended up turning away, due to the rough water conditions.

Oyos said others also scaled down to the beach, but the cliff was unstable.

“There were rocks falling on them and everything,” he said. “They were trying to help her so the water won’t cave in on her. They are all scratched up and bleeding and everything.”

At around 4:02 p.m. firefighters responded with a helicopter and began a rescue attempt.

“They sent someone down (from the helicopter),” Oyos said. “They came back up with the person.”

Santa Cruz County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Sgt. Chris Clark said the unidentifed woman “succumbed to her injuries.”