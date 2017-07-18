Smoky Equipment On Track Delays BART Service From San Francisco To East Bay

July 18, 2017 11:11 AM
Filed Under: BART Delays, Embarcadero Station, San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — Bay Area Rapid Transit trains were delayed after a loud bang and smoke were reported at Embarcadero Station in San Francisco Tuesday morning.

BART spokeswoman Alicia Trost said that a train experienced a propulsion issue and some smoke was emitted, but that ventilation was established and the agency was gathering more information.

According to BART Police radio transmissions on Broadcastify, a piece of metal paper such as used to wrap the base of plants was against an insulator on the tracks, which started to arc and smoke.

As an arriving train opened its doors, the insulator blew up and began to spew smoke.

BART spokesman Taylor Huckaby said there were no injuries nor danger to anyone on the train.

Trains headed to the East Bay from San Francisco were experiencing at least 20-minute delays, BART said.

 

