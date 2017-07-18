Suspected Roof Top Burglars Arrested In Cupertino

CUPERTINO (CBS SF) — Two high-tech burglars who allegedly pulled off a roof-top heist of a Silicon Valley electronics store were captured during a traffic stop, authorities announced Tuesday.

The Santa Clara County Sheriff’s Department said Tan Nguyen and Marc Tran both were arrested on burglary, conspiracy to commit burglary, and possession of burglary tools charges.

Tran has been released from custody while Nguyen was being held on $120,000 bail in the Santa Clara County Main Jail.

Deputies say the pair allegedly broke into the Verizon Wireless store in Cupertino early Monday morning. The suspects gained entry into the store by cutting a hole in the roof.

They quickly disabled the alarm, video surveillance, and IT wiring prior to making complete entry into the building.

Once inside, the suspects used a saw to cut an opening into a metal door to access the inventory storage room and stole approximately 189 items with a retail value of over $138,000.

The items included various types of Ipads, Iphones, Samsung Galaxy phones and other Apple products.

Shortly after dispatch got the original burglary call at 5:51 a.m., deputies made an enforcement stop on a silver Lexus sedan stopped underneath Southwest Expressway on Meridian Avenue in San Jose.

The deputies spoke with the occupants inside the vehicle and observed a large amount of Apple products in the backseat of the vehicle. The deputies were aware of the Verizon burglary and detained the individuals.

Inside the Lexus, deputies recovered all 189 items stolen from the Verizon store and returned the stolen items back to Verizon.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to contact the Santa Clara County Sheriff’s Office at (408) 808-4500. Alternatively, you can contact the Sheriff’s Office Investigative Services anonymous