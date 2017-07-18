Murder Trial Set For Hillsborough Woman Who Posted $35 Million Bail

REDWOOD CITY (CBS SF) – A date for a jury trial has been set for three defendants accused in the killing of the ex-boyfriend of one of the defendants, a woman who made headlines earlier this year when she posted a record-high $35 million in bail.

The trial for Tiffany Li, Kaveh Bayat and Olivier Adella has been set for 8:45 a.m. on Jan. 16, 2018, in a Redwood City courtroom, according to prosecutors.

Li is accused of arranging for her boyfriend Bayat to kill her ex-boyfriend Keith Green, who Li was in a custody battle with over their two children.

This is the second date for the start of a jury trial, according to prosecutors. The first date was originally set for Sept. 18.

But defense attorneys asked Judge Barbara Mallach to give them more time for discovery and investigation, San Mateo County District Attorney Steve Wagstaffe said. Mallach granted that request.

Green was reported missing April 28, 2016 following an alleged meeting with Li at a restaurant in Millbrae. On May 11, 2016, Green’s body was found off the side of a road in Sonoma County.

Adella allegedly disposed of Green’s body, according to prosecutors.

Li is free on $35 million bail, the highest amount of bail anyone has ever posted in San Mateo County and one of the highest amounts anywhere, Wagstaffe said in April when Li was released.

The $35 million is comprised of $4 million in cash and a $31 million property bond. Under California law, the equity in the properties used for the property bond must be worth twice the bond amount.

So the value of the properties Li used to post bail is $62 million, according to Wagstaffe.

Li is reportedly a member of a wealthy Chinese family, and it’s unclear how much money she has access to.

Bayat is in custody on $35 million bail. Prosecutors said Adella is in jail on no bail status.

A pretrial conference in the case is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. on Sept. 29 in Redwood City.

