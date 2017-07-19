Antioch Police Investigate Jewelry Store Robbery At Mall

ANTIOCH (CBS SF) — Police in Antioch are investigating the robbery of a jewelry store Wednesday morning at the Somersville Towne Center mall.

Officers responded at 11:20 a.m. to a report of a disturbance at the mall at 2550 Somersville Road and learned of a robbery that occurred at the Ron’s Jewelers store, police said.

Four suspects entered the business inside the mall and smashed glass cases with metal tools, then fled with jewelry and drove away in a silver Infiniti sedan, according to police.

The four suspects all wore similar clothing and remain at large Wednesday afternoon. Police declined to provide descriptions of the suspects.

An employee at the jewelry store was pepper-sprayed during the robbery and later went to a hospital for treatment, police said.

The value of the jewelry taken by the suspects has yet to be determined and the case remains under investigation. Anyone with information is encouraged to call Antioch police at (925) 778-2441.

TM and © Copyright 2017 CBS Radio Inc. and its relevant subsidiaries. CBS RADIO and EYE Logo TM and Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. Used under license. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Bay City News Service contributed to this report.