Beyoncé Wax Figure at Madame Tussauds Stirs Controversy

July 19, 2017 11:54 AM
Filed Under: Beyonce, Madame Tussauds, Wax Figure

By Abby Hassler

(RADIO.COM) – Madame Tussauds unveiled their new Beyoncé wax figure Tuesday night and the internet is not happy about it. The new figure is a blonde-haired, white woman who slightly resembles the iconic superstar.

While one fan referred to the figure as “FIERCE,” the vast majority of fans on Twitter are sharing the image and pointing out how it looks nothing like Queen Bey.

Some fans are pointing out how Kylie Jenner’s wax model looks identical to the reality star, but the “Sorry” singer looks like a combination of Mariah Carey, Britney Spears, Kesha and more.

Even Michelle Lee, editor-in-chief of Allure, chimed in on the issue, posting side-by-side photos of other wax figures that also don’t do Beyoncé any justice.

Check out the wax figure and posts below:

UPDATE: A statement to TMZ from Madame Tussauds reads: “Our talented team of sculptors takes every effort to ensure we accurately color match all of our wax figures to the celebrity being depicted. Lighting within the attraction combined with flash photography may distort and misrepresent the color of our wax figures.”

©2017 CBS Local Media, a division of CBS Radio Inc. All rights reserved.

 

