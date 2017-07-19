FBI, Richmond Police Announce Arrests Of Manor Boyz Gang Members

RICHMOND (CBS SF) – Six members of a Richmond-based street gang are now behind bars, accused of a violent crimes including murders, robberies and sex trafficking across the Bay Area and beyond.

On Wednesday, the FBI and Richmond police announced the names of the suspects taken into custody in an operation that began back in July of last year.

All are linked to a violent criminal network called the Manor Boyz

“This is a case that has impacted the people of the city of Richmond and the Bay Area should not live in fear,” said FBI Special Agent John Bennett.

“Their crimes include murder, robbery, sex trade, shooting of people and automobiles, home invasion and fraud and firearms trafficking,” said Richmond Police Chief Allwyn Brown.

Operation Crescent Moon and Operation Big House were started with the aim to get this violent gang off the streets.

Authorities showed off some of the evidence seized during the press conference announcing the arrests. Items included cash, drugs and firearms.

Police and FBI also showed photos of associates of the Manor Boyz. The task force is continuing its investigation and said more arrests will be happening soon.

“I give a warning to the other ones out there; you better start looking over your shoulder, because they’re coming,” said Bennett.

The Manor Boyz crime spree spans across cities in the Bay Area with incidents in Richmond, El Sobrante, Oakland, Antioch and as far away as Sacramento.

The gangs violent crimes date back to July of 2016. Their most recent acts were in May of this year: the murder of Discovery Bay woman Alexandria Sweitzer, who was killed in Richmond.

A 15 year old was arrested this week in connection with her murder. 21-year-old Teari Watts is still at large with an arrest warrant out for her murder.

“This task force was designed to identify and dismantle violent gangs across the Bay Area,” said Bennett.