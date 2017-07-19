Future and Ciara’s Son Featured In Gap Kids Ad Campaign

The 3-year-old, Future Zahir, can be seen in a new back-to-school ad campaign. July 19, 2017 1:27 PM
Filed Under: Ciara, Future, Future Zahir, Gap Kids
VIDEO: Ciara Gushes Over Young Son Future Zahir (9/11/2015)

 
By Abby Hassler

(RADIO.COM) – Future and Ciara’s 3-year-old son, Future Zahir, is taking the toddler modeling industry by storm. The adorable boy is the star of a new back-to-school Gap Kids advertising campaign.

Proud mother Ciara posted a photo of her son on social media, writing, “Waking up in Beijing to see my little nugget on the front page of Gap.com! Holding back these happy tears! I’m so proud. Future Zahir has booked his first commercial campaign with #GapKids! I’m honestly speechless….Dreams Do Come True! #Back2School.”

The rapper chimed in his support, as well, writing, “baby future did a great job for gapkids. Super smart Super fly,u deserve it king! Love u 🦅”

Check out the posts below:

©2017 CBS Local Media, a division of CBS Radio Inc. All rights reserved.

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS San Francisco

Get The New CBS SF Bay Area Local App
Got Our Weather App?
Listen to Radio.com Anywhere, Anytime!
%d bloggers like this:

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch