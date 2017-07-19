Jada Pinkett Smith Was A Drug Dealer When She Met Tupac Shakur

July 19, 2017 2:42 PM
Filed Under: 2 Pac, All Eyez on Me, Jada Pinkett Smith, Sway Calloway, Tupac Shakur
VIDEO: Sway’s Full Interview w/ Jada Pinkett Smith (NSFW)

 
By Abby Hassler

(RADIO.COM) – Jada Pinkett Smith has not been very pleased with her depiction in the Tupac Shakur biopic, All Eyez on Me, which arrived last month. The actress has become even more vocal about her relationship with Shakur since that time, leading her to a major revelation.

In a new interview with Oakland-native, Sway Calloway, on his radio show ‘Sway’s Universe’, Smith confessed she was a drug dealer when she first met Shakur. Watch the video above at the 16:30 mark.

She revealed that while she was selling drugs when they first became friends, she later got out of the life, while Shakur sunk deeper into it. Fans won’t have to wonder about the relationship forever, as Smith also said she is planning to write a book chronicling that period in her life.

©2017 CBS Local Media, a division of CBS Radio Inc. All rights reserved.

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS San Francisco

Get The New CBS SF Bay Area Local App
Got Our Weather App?
Listen to Radio.com Anywhere, Anytime!
%d bloggers like this:

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch