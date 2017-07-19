Man Pushing Baby Stroller Shot Dead On Hayward Street

HAYWARD (CBS SF) — A man pushing a baby in a stroller along a street in a residential neighborhood in unincorporated Hayward was shot to death Wednesday afternoon, according to a sheriff’s spokesman.

Alameda County Sheriff’s Sgt. Ray Kelly said the victim was walking with the baby in a stroller on the 200 block of Willow Ave. around 3:00 p.m. when a car pulled up and opened fire.

The unidentified victim was hit multiple times and was pronounced dead at the scene, said Kelly. He described the area, which is near Cherryland Park, as a middle-class residential neighborhood that’s not typically a high-crime area.

The baby was not hurt and was in the custody of the sheriff’s office, which was working to reunite the baby with the family Wednesday afternoon.

Investigators were canvassing the area to gather information about the shooting and residents were advised to avoid the area, said Kelly.

There was no suspect information being released at this time.

Kelly said anyone who has information about the shooting should call the sheriff’s office at (510) 667-7721.

TM and © Copyright 2017 CBS Radio Inc. and its relevant subsidiaries. CBS RADIO and EYE Logo TM and Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. Used under license. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten. The Associated Press contributed to this report.