Engineers Find Possible Fix For Sinking Millennium Tower

SAN FRANCISCO (KCBS) – The Millennium Tower in San Francisco is still sinking, but now engineers hired by the building’s developers have apparently come up with a fix.
KCBS and Chronicle Insider Phil Matier reports in Wednesday’s Matier and Ross column that this solution will reportedly stop the sinking and fix the building’s lean.
The plan involves drilling as many as 100 new piles down to bedrock from the building’s basement.
Cost of the plan would be somewhere between $100 million and $150 million, a far cry from the $1 billion some experts had anticipated.
The building has sunk one inch in the last seven months and a total of 17 inches since construction began in 2005.