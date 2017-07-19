Engineers Find Possible Fix For Sinking Millennium Tower

July 19, 2017 11:30 AM
Filed Under: Millennium Tower, Phil Matier, San Francisco

KCBS_740

SAN FRANCISCO (KCBS) – The Millennium Tower in San Francisco is still sinking, but now engineers hired by the building’s developers have apparently come up with a fix.

KCBS and Chronicle Insider Phil Matier reports in Wednesday’s Matier and Ross column that this solution will reportedly stop the sinking and fix the building’s lean.

The plan involves drilling as many as 100 new piles down to bedrock from the building’s basement.

Cost of the plan would be somewhere between $100 million and $150 million, a far cry from the $1 billion some experts had anticipated.

The building has sunk one inch in the last seven months and a total of 17 inches since construction began in 2005.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS San Francisco

Get The New CBS SF Bay Area Local App
Got Our Weather App?
Listen to Radio.com Anywhere, Anytime!

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch