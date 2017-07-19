Report: Giants Working On Minor League Deal With Pablo Sandoval

(CBS SF) — Former Boston Red Sox third baseman Pablo Sandoval is reportedly working on a deal to return to San Francisco Giants.

Sandoval is close to signing a minor league deal with San Francisco to play for the Giants’ triple-A affiliate in Sacramento, , according to MLB.com’s Jesse Sanchez and FanRag Sports’ Jon Heyman.

Sandoval was released by Boston on Wednesday after the team designated him for assignment last week.

Nicknamed the “Kung Fu Panda” while with the Giants, Sandoval earned All-Star and World Series MVP honors and was a fan favorite during his seven seasons with the team.

In 2015, Sandoval signed a five-year, $95 million contract with the Red Sox. But he was a monumental bust with Boston, never coming close to his Giants numbers during three injury-marred seasons.

The 30-year-old Sandoval will continue to be paid by the Red Sox, who are on the hook for his entire remaining salary, a guaranteed $49.8 million. The Giants will be able to sign Sandoval for the league minimum.

