Texas Punk Band Makes Rare Visit To SF

By Dave Pehling

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — Made up of four musicians from the fruitful punk scene in Denton, TX, the players in tuneful garage-punk quartet the Marked Men have collective their hands in well over a dozen different groups. The Marked Men formed in 2002 from the ashes of popular punk crew the Reds (who recorded for Bay Area garage icon Greg Lowery’s San Francisco label Rip Off Records) after bassist Chris Pulliam moved to Japan. Guitarists Jeff Burke and Mark Ryan and drummer Mike Throneberry brought on new four-stringer Joe Ayoub and started bashing out tuneful punk songs with the new quartet.

Picking up where the previous outfit left off, the Marked Men put out their eponymous debut the following year through Rip Off Records, earning rave reviews with the catchy, corrosive tracks penned by Burke and Ryan. The band would build on it’s reputation with steady touring and a string of single and album releases through a variety of labels (their most recent effort Ghosts on Dirtnap Records came out in 2008).

The band has been on an extended hiatus in recent years as members focus on other projects — Ryan plays in his main solo act the Mind Spiders as well as High Tension Wires, while Burke moved to Japan for a time and started his group Novice before moving back to Texas and founding the American version of the band Radioactive as well as indie-rock project Lost Ballons. The group has reunited for a string of dates across the U.S. that comes to the Chapel in San Francisco Saturday night, given fans who have only just discovered the Marked Men’s brand of high-octane punk a chance to experience it live.

Joining the band for the SF show will be lauded Oakland DIY punk duo Street Eaters. Founded nearly a decade ago, the musical partnership of longtime Bay Area punk fixture John No (Geek Festival founder and lead singer for Fleshies and Triclops!) and his wife Megan March (Neverending Party, Wild Assumptions) offers up intense songs powered by the pair’s strident tandem vocals, March’s muscular drumming and No’s over-driven, distorted bass tone.

Delivering concise, corrosive tunes at times echo the neck-snapping fury of Canadian punk vets NoMeansNo, Street Eaters the pair has built up a global following with their grassroots approach to touring, playing house parties and all-ages underground punk venues as much if not more than traditional venues. The two musicians recently released what may be the duo’s most ambitious effort yet. Drawing inspiration from noted science fiction author Ursula K. LeGuin (specifically her books “The Dispossessed” and “Left Hand of Darkness”), The Envoy is a concept album that delves into far broader sonic vistas than the band has explored in the past while delivering a fiercely political message about a dystopian future that speaks to the oppression happening today in Trump’s America. Off-kilter SF pop band sea blite opens the show.

The Marked Men

Saturday, July 22, 9 p.m. $15

The Chapel