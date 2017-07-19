United Flight To Washington Dulles Returns To SFO For Maintenance Issue

SAN FRANCISCO INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT (CBS SF) — A United Airlines flight headed to Washington Dulles International Airport in Dulles, Virginia, from San Francisco International Airport rerouted back to SFO Wednesday morning because of an unspecified maintenance issue, a spokesman for the airport said.
United Flight 408 returned to SFO and landed around 8:30 a.m., according to airport spokesman Doug Yakel. The Boeing 777 had a scheduled departure of 7:30 a.m.
Information about the number of passengers and crew on board was not immediately available.
United issued the following statement: “United flight 408 from San Francisco to Dulles returned to San Francisco after reports of a mechanical issue. The flight landed safely and we are working to get our customers back on their journey this morning.”
As of 9:15 a.m. the plane was still at the gate, and Yakel had no estimate for when the flight would get back in the air.
United Airlines officials were not immediately available for comment.