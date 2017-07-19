$30,000 Reward Offered In 3 Unsolved Oakland Murders

July 19, 2017 11:08 AM
OAKLAND (CBS SF) – Oakland police and Crime Stoppers of Oakland are offering up to $30,000 in rewards for information leading to the arrest of suspects in the unsolved homicides of three people, at least two of whom were teenagers, in a 20-day span in December 2013 and January 2014.

Police said 13-year-old Lee Weathersby III was fatally shot in the 1400 block of 104th Avenue at 9:26 p.m. on Dec. 31, 2013.

(L-R) Lee Weathersby III, Derrick Harris and Lamar Broussard were killed in a 20-day span in December 2013 and January 2014. (Oakland Police Department)

Authorities said that 19-year-old Lamar Broussard, Weathersby’s older brother, and Derrick Harris, whose age has never been released by Oakland police, were fatally shot in the 10000 block of Longfellow Avenue at 2:15 p.m. on Jan. 19, 2014.

Police said the suspect vehicle in one of the shootings is a silver Dodge Durango and released a photo of it.

Surveillance video of a Dodge Durango possibly involved in the cold case murders of Lee Weathersby III, Lamar Broussard and Derrick Harris. (Oakland Police Department)

Oakland police said they are asking for help from anyone who saw the victims before they were shot or witnessed any of the shootings.

Police are also requesting information from anyone who saw the suspect or suspects fleeing the shooting scenes or who has information about the Dodge Durango.

Anyone with information about the unsolved homicides should call the Oakland Police Department’s homicide unit at (510) 238-3821 or the tip line at (510) 238-7950.

