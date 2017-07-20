Evacuations Ordered As Crews Battle Fire Near Auburn

AUBURN (CBS SACRAMENTO) — Fire crews are battling a wildfire near Auburn early Thursday afternoon that forced some mandatory evacuation orders, according to authorities.

The fire broke out near Kilham Road and the Upper Stagecoach Trail in the Auburn State Recreation Area with crews responding at about 12:45 p.m. according to Cal Fire.

Firefighters are responding to a vegetation fire on Upper Stagecoach Trail in the Auburn State Recreation Area in Placer County. pic.twitter.com/pcz7VBu95r — CAL FIRE NEU (@CALFIRENEU) July 20, 2017

The fire is burning on top of a hill. About four to five acres are burning and structures are threatened, according to Cal Fire.

At about 1:30 p.m., mandatory evacuations were issued for the following areas, according to the Placer County Sheriff’s Office:

Oak Haven Road

Flood Road in Canyon

Woodland Place

Lamborn Lane

Temple Drive

Tierra Way

Mountain Avenue

Sierra Way

Flood Lane

Kilham Road

Oakhill Way

Sierra Mesa Court

Sierra Mesa Place

As of about 2:30 p.m., Cal Fire said forward progress of the fire had been halted.

An evacuation center is being set up at the Gold Country Fairgrounds in Auburn.