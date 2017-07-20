Evacuations Ordered As Crews Battle Fire Near Auburn

AUBURN (CBS SACRAMENTO) — Fire crews are battling a wildfire near Auburn early Thursday afternoon that forced some mandatory evacuation orders, according to authorities.
The fire broke out near Kilham Road and the Upper Stagecoach Trail in the Auburn State Recreation Area with crews responding at about 12:45 p.m. according to Cal Fire.
The fire is burning on top of a hill. About four to five acres are burning and structures are threatened, according to Cal Fire.
At about 1:30 p.m., mandatory evacuations were issued for the following areas, according to the Placer County Sheriff’s Office:
- Oak Haven Road
- Flood Road in Canyon
- Woodland Place
- Lamborn Lane
- Temple Drive
- Tierra Way
- Mountain Avenue
- Sierra Way
- Flood Lane
- Kilham Road
- Oakhill Way
- Sierra Mesa Court
- Sierra Mesa Place
As of about 2:30 p.m., Cal Fire said forward progress of the fire had been halted.
An evacuation center is being set up at the Gold Country Fairgrounds in Auburn.