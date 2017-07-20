Linkin Park Singer Chester Bennington Reportedly Dead In Suicide

LOS ANGELES — Chester Bennington, the 41-year-old lead singer of the alternative-rock group Linkin Park who also fronted the band Stone Temple Pilots, has reportedly committed suicide.
TMZ reported shortly after 11 a.m. that Bennington had died from suicide, tweeting out the news.
According to the report, TMZ learned from law enforcement sources that the singer was found dead at a private residence in Palos Verdes Estates.
His band Linkin Park was set to play San Jose this October.
Bennington’s death falls on what would’ve been his friend Chris Cornell’s 53rd birthday. Cornell hanged himself in May.