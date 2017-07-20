Man Who Spiked Co-Worker’s Drink With Meth Gets 9 Months

SAN MATEO COUNTY (CBS SF) — A man who pleaded no contest to felony poisoning charges after spiking a co-worker’s drink with methamphetamine last year was sentenced Thursday in San Mateo County Superior Court to nine months in county jail, according to prosecutors.

Jose Daniel Calvillorios, 43, was working at an auto repair shop in the 2900 block of Flood Avenue in unincorporated Redwood City. He denied slipping anything into an unattended Snapple purchased at a food truck when the victim initially asked on the morning of Aug. 8, 2016.

The victim felt warm, nauseous, sweaty and ill, and he confronted Calvillorios again around 5 p.m. as his condition worsened, at which time the defendant admitted to doing so as a way of helping the man relax and “have long-lasting sex,” prosecutors said.

He did not tell the victim which substance he’d been given, but the victim went to a hospital for medical treatment and a doctor found meth in his urine sample.

Investigators said that another co-worker was interviewed as a witness and confirmed that Calvillorios did in fact admit to spiking the victim’s drink, and at the time of his arrest Calvillorios had meth and a pipe in his possession.

His motives remain unclear, however, according to the district attorney’s office.

In addition to jail time, Calvillorios was also sentenced to three years’ probation, during which time he must abstain from alcohol and drugs. He has 33 days credit for time already served.

Defense attorney Edward Pomeroy could not immediately be reached for comment.

TM and © Copyright 2017 CBS Radio Inc. and its relevant subsidiaries. CBS RADIO and EYE Logo TM and Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. Used under license. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Bay City News Service contributed to this report.