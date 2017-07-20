Manhunt Intensifies For Wanted Alleged Richmond Gang Members

RICHMOND (CBS SF) — The manhunt for two alleged members of Richmond notorious Manor Boyz street gang intensified Thursday in connection with the fatal shooting of a 20-year-old woman in a local park.

Lt. Felix Tan said, pointing to a picture of suspect Teari Watts, said: “We’re hoping to push this guy out (of hiding).”

Watts and his brother, Josha, were the only alleged gang members to elude apprehension during a crackdown by a task force targeting the Manor Boyz for committing several crimes including homicides.

Teari Watts is wanted in connection with the murder of 20-year-old Alexandra Sweitzer, a young woman fatally shot May 18 during a drug transaction gone wrong at Booker T. Anderson Jr. Park.

The Richmond Police Department, in collaboration with the Contra Costa County FBI Safe Streets Task Force, revealed Wednesday the results of a six-month investigation into the street gang.

Operations Big House and Crescent Moon began in January as investigators began connecting a series of homicides and other violent crimes – starting with a July 2016 shooting in the Iron Triangle.

No victims were located in that incident, but it became apparent that the Manor Boyz were involved, according to police.

When asked to characterize how dangerous this particular criminal organization is thought to be, Richmond police Chief Allwyn Brown said, “Any time you have young folks who carry loaded firearms and discharge those firearms in public, that is as dangerous as it gets.”

“It is a high priority concern,” Brown said.

So far, 11 firearms have been seized and six suspects have been arrested, including three who were taken into custody Wednesday morning.

In addition to the Sweitzer case, the Manor Boyz are also thought to be involved in the killing of Chrisean Nealy and Javonte Prothro, both in September of last year.

The group allegedly has a broad portfolio of criminal enterprises including street and home invasion robberies, credit card fraud, narcotics trafficking, firearms trafficking and human trafficking.

“Prostitution of juveniles and adults, they don’t really care,” Tan said.

The Manor Boyz are allegedly based out of the Monterey Pines Apartments complex, formerly known as John F. Kennedy Manor, which is where they got their name.