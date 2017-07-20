7 Displaced, Dog Killed In East Oakland Apartment Fire

July 20, 2017 4:51 PM
Oakland Apt. Fire
Seven people were displaced in a fire on Ney Ave. in east Oakland on Thursday. (via Twitter/OaklandFireLive)

OAKLAND (CBS SF) — Firefighters extinguished a blaze that displaced seven people and killed a dog in a small apartment building in East Oakland Thursday morning, according to an Oakland Fire Department battalion chief.

Fire crews first responded to the fire in the 7800 block of Ney Avenue at about 10:50 a.m., Battalion Chief Tracey Chin said.

When firefighters arrived, they found flames coming from one of the second-floor units of the two-story, four-unit building.

Crews comprised of about 20 firefighters were able to get the blaze under control within about 45 minutes, Chin said.

One unit was heavily damaged by fire, another by smoke and six adults and one child were displaced.

Although a dog died, no one was injured in the fire. However, two neighbors got into a fight during the effort to put it out and one was sent to the hospital with a cut to his face, Chin said.

