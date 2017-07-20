Parole Board Grants OJ Simpson Early Release

LOVELOCK, Nev. (CBS SF) — A parole board in Nevada granted O.J. Simpson early release Thursday, nine years after the former football star was convicted of armed robbery in a Las Vegas hotel room heist.

The board cited his compliance with prison rules, his lack of prior convictions, his low risk of committing another crime, his community support and stable release plans.

The chairwoman of the board says it didn’t look favorably on parole violators.

Simpson responded emotionally, saying, “Thank you, thank you, thank you.”

Inmate No. 1027820 made his plea for freedom in a stark hearing room at the Lovelock Correctional Center in rural Nevada as four parole commissioners in Carson City, a two-hour drive away, questioned him via video.

Simpson, 70, said never pointed a gun at anyone nor made any threats during the crime that put him in prison, and he forcefully insisted that nearly all the memorabilia he saw in two collectors’ hotel room belonged to him.

“In no way, shape or form did I wish them any harm,” he added, saying he later made amends with those in the room.

The Hall of Fame athlete’s chances of winning release were considered good, given similar cases and Simpson’s model behavior behind bars.

His defenders have argued, too, that his sentence was out of proportion to the crime and that he was being punished for the two murders he was acquitted of during his 1995 “Trial of the Century” in Los Angeles, the stabbings of ex-wife Nicole Brown Simpson and her friend Ronald Goldman.

Simpson would be eligible for release as early as October 1st.

The commissioners will release a final order with the conditions of Simpson’s release.

