Photo Of Barefoot Space Invader On SFO-Bound Flight Goes Viral

by Joe Vazquez July 20, 2017 10:29 PM
Filed Under: Air Travel, JetBlue, Joe Vazquez, Social Media

SAN FRANCISCO (KPIX) — Jessie Char was delighted when she boarded a recent JetBlue flight from Long Beach to SFO.

She posted a picture to social media: “My two favorite people to sit with on a plane,” she commented about her photo which showed an empty row of seats.

“I was jazzed!” Char told KPIX. “I left the arm rests up — my private bench in the sky! I was so excited … for about three minutes,” she said.

What came next was an egregious breach of personal space — and airplane etiquette: two bare feet shoved between the window seat next to Char.

Char snapped a photo and tweeted: “Today, I flew on the set of a nightmare.”

“It was a doozy, it was kind’ve surreal to see it,” Char recalls. “If you’ve seen the picture, it looks like two severed feet right there. There was a touch of horror in the image. It was funny though,” she said

Char says that, at least, the feet didn’t smell but they weren’t still either.

“What you didn’t see in the picture is when the left foot reached over and opened the window shade and closed it,” Char says.

Char, a conference designer in San Francisco, says that as airline incidents have become popular on social media, it doesn’t surprise her that the feet photo has resonated. Still, she says it has been a strange experience.

“It’s been nuts. Everybody gets their 15 minutes; I didn’t think mine would be foot-related.”

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS San Francisco

Get The New CBS SF Bay Area Local App
Got Our Weather App?
Listen to Radio.com Anywhere, Anytime!

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch