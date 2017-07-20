WATCH LIVE: O.J. Simpson Makes Case To Be Freed At Nevada Parole Hearing

Rape Reported At Student Residence On Stanford Campus

July 20, 2017 10:25 AM
Filed Under: Rape, Sexual assault, Stanford University

STANFORD (CBS SF) – The Stanford University Department of Public Safety is investigating an alleged rape that occurred at a student residence on campus early Wednesday morning.

Public safety officials issued an alert about the assault that occurred at about 1:30 a.m. at a residence on the west side of campus.

The female victim and male suspect are acquaintances and the victim described the suspect as a light-skinned black man who is about 6 feet 3 inches tall, weighs about 180 pounds, is about 53 years old, and has brown hair and brown eyes, public safety officials said.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call the campus Department of Public Safety at (650) 329-2413.

