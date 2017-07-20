Valley Fever Cases In California Increased In 2016

July 20, 2017 4:10 PM
Filed Under: California Department of Public Health, Infectious disease, Valley Fever
Dust Devil
Central Valley farms fallowed in the California drought are contributing to the region's worsening air quality. (CBS)
(CBS)

SACRAMENTO (CBS SF) — The state health department says there was a record number of Valley Fever cases reported in 2016.

Valley Fever is caused by fungus spores that travel in dusty air. When inhaled, they can cause flu-like symptoms. Cases are most common in south Central Valley farmlands and fields around Fresno and Kern counties.

In 2016, more than 5,300 cases were reported.

No one knows why there was a spike in cases last year.

The elderly, African-Americans, Filipinos, pregnant woman, people with diabetes or compromised immune systems are most susceptible.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS San Francisco

Get The New CBS SF Bay Area Local App
Got Our Weather App?
Listen to Radio.com Anywhere, Anytime!

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch