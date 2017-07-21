Counting Crows & Matchbox Twenty Mountain View Tour Date Rescheduled

MOUNTAIN VIEW (CBS SF) – Friday night’s Matchbox Twenty and Counting Crows show at the Shoreling Amphitheatre has been postponed until Tuesday, July 25th.

Live Nation made the announcement via Facebook on Friday afternoon. The statement read:

Due to unforeseen issues with the loading dock preventing the bands from being able to load their equipment on to the stage, tonight’s performance at Shoreline Amphitheatre has been rescheduled to Tuesday, July 25th in order to make repairs to the venue. Unfortunately, due to a previously scheduled personal commitment, Counting Crows will be unable to make the rescheduled performance. The band hopes to be able to return to the Bay Area soon to play for their fans.

Matchbox Twenty will be performing an extended set at Tuesday’s concert and Rivers and Rust will be opening the show. Refunds are available at point of purchase. Tickets for the rescheduled performance are available at Livenation.com, the venue box office or by calling 1-800-745-3000.