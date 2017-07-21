BREAKING: Sean Spicer Quits White House Press SecretaryWATCH LIVE: White House Press Briefing

Suspect Sought In Emeryville Baseball Bat Attack

July 21, 2017 10:34 AM
Filed Under: Assault, Baseball Bat Attack, Emeryville

EMERYVILLE (CBS SF) – Police are asking for the public’s help to find the person who beat a man with a baseball bat, leaving the victim with serious head injuries Tuesday evening in Emeryville.

Just before 7 p.m., officers received several calls regarding a person being beat with a baseball bat in the 3800 block of Emery Street, according to the Emeryville Police Department.

Callers also told officers that several people were seen running from the area.

Once at the scene, officers found a man bleeding from the head. He was taken to a hospital, police said.

The victim said he didn’t know the attacker.

Police are asking witnesses or anyone with cellphone video of the incident to call Emeryville police at (510) 596-3700.

© Copyright 2017 by CBS San Francisco and Bay City News Service. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS San Francisco

Get The New CBS SF Bay Area Local App
Got Our Weather App?
Listen to Radio.com Anywhere, Anytime!

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch