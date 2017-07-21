Fremont Police Search For Flag-Burning Arsonist

FREMONT (CBS SF) — Fremont police have asked for the public’s help in identifying a vehicle that was involved in the burning of a homeowner’s American flag last Sunday morning.

Police said that at about 7 a.m. Sunday officers responded to a home near Mission Boulevard and Pickering Avenue to investigate an arson report.

The homeowner told officers that someone came up to the home and burned an American flag that had been hanging out front.

After crime scene technicians and Fremont firefighters responded to collect evidence, officers canvassed the neighborhood and found several homes with surveillance video cameras.

One video which police reviewed showed a person exiting a suspect vehicle at about 3:50 a.m. on Sunday and running up to the house then running back to the car before it drives away.

Fremont police are releasing another video because they believe it best depicts the suspect’s vehicle. Police said the time stamp on the footage is off by one hour.

Police describe the vehicle as a light-colored, possibly silver newer-model Honda Civic sedan with dark-tinted rear windows.

Fremont police said anyone with information about the vehicle or suspects should contact Detective Travis MacDonald at tmacdonald@fremont.gov or call (510) 790-6900.

They said people may also send anonymous tips by texting “TIP FremontPD” followed by a message to 888777 or online the department’s Nixle site at https://local.nixle.com/tip/alert/5994103.