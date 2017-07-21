Jan Wahl Movie Review: Christopher Nolan’s ‘Dunkirk’

SAN FRANCISCO (KCBS) – This week, KCBS Entertainment Editor Jan Wahl reviews Christopher Nolan’s ‘Dunkirk’ starring Kenneth Branagh, Tom Hardy, Harry Styles and Cillian Murphy.
DUNKIRK (PG-13) 106 min
Studio: Warner Bros.
Director: Christopher Nolan
Writer: Christopher Nolan
Starring: Kenneth Branagh, Tom Hardy, Harry Styles, Cillian Murphy, Aneurin Barnard, Barry Keoghan, Damien Bonnard, Fionn Whitehead, James Bloor, Lee Armstrong, Mark Rylance and Tom Glynn-Carney
About The Movie:
Dunkirk opens as hundreds of thousands of British and Allied troops are surrounded by enemy forces. Trapped on the beach with their backs to the sea they face an impossible situation as the enemy closes in. [Warner Bros.]
