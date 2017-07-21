Netflix Surprise ‘Defenders’ Fans At Comic-Con With First Episode

July 21, 2017 8:37 PM
Filed Under: Comic-Con, Daredevil, Defenders, Iron Fist, Jessica Jones, Luke Cage, Netflix, San Diego Comic-Con, Trailer
VIDEO: Marvel’s The Defenders | Official Trailer 2

SAN DIEGO (CBS SF/AP) — The head of Marvel Television surprised fans at Comic-Con Friday by showing the entire first episode of the new Netflix series “The Defenders.”

The show that unites superheroes Jessica Jones, Luke Cage, Daredevil and Iron Fist premieres next month. Sigourney Weaver plays the villain.

Weaver and the rest of the cast, including Krysten Ritter, Mike Colter, Charlie Cox and Finn Jones, appeared during the presentation inside the San Diego Convention Center’s largest exhibit hall.

Marvel Television’s Jeph Loeb got a surprise himself: He received the Comic-Con Inkpot Award just as he was beginning the presentation. Comic-Con’s programming director Eddie Ibrahim choked up as he presented Loeb with the award, saying his work in comics and television inspired his career path. The award recognizes achievements in sci-fi, fantasy and comics.

The panel ended with one final presentation. The second full trailer for the series which can be viewed above.

Netflix’ “The Defenders” debuts Friday, August 18th.

TM and © Copyright 2017 CBS Radio Inc. and its relevant subsidiaries. CBS RADIO and EYE Logo TM and Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. Used under license. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten. The Associated Press contributed to this report.

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS San Francisco

Get The New CBS SF Bay Area Local App
Got Our Weather App?
Listen to Radio.com Anywhere, Anytime!
%d bloggers like this:

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch