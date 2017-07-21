Netflix Surprise ‘Defenders’ Fans At Comic-Con With First Episode

VIDEO: Marvel’s The Defenders | Official Trailer 2
SAN DIEGO (CBS SF/AP) — The head of Marvel Television surprised fans at Comic-Con Friday by showing the entire first episode of the new Netflix series “The Defenders.”
The show that unites superheroes Jessica Jones, Luke Cage, Daredevil and Iron Fist premieres next month. Sigourney Weaver plays the villain.
Weaver and the rest of the cast, including Krysten Ritter, Mike Colter, Charlie Cox and Finn Jones, appeared during the presentation inside the San Diego Convention Center’s largest exhibit hall.
Marvel Television’s Jeph Loeb got a surprise himself: He received the Comic-Con Inkpot Award just as he was beginning the presentation. Comic-Con’s programming director Eddie Ibrahim choked up as he presented Loeb with the award, saying his work in comics and television inspired his career path. The award recognizes achievements in sci-fi, fantasy and comics.
The panel ended with one final presentation. The second full trailer for the series which can be viewed above.
Netflix’ “The Defenders” debuts Friday, August 18th.
