Oakland Builders Boosting Security After Suspicious Construction Fires

OAKLAND (KCBS) – Builders in Oakland are taking additional steps to protect their properties, following a rash of suspicious fires at housing projects.

Up to 2,000 new apartments are under construction or in the pipeline in Oakland, many in high-rise towers.

Councilmember Lynette Gibson McElhaney said developers are undaunted by four fires that set back projects in Oakland and Emeryville.

“What I’m hearing from folks is that they’re not pulling away from investing in Oakland. We have a huge need, and so I think we’re all committed to positive, constructive growth,” McElhaney told KCBS.

Bruce Dorfman with Trammell Crow Residential said his company remains committed to its Oakland projects.

“We will be taking a lot of steps in terms of providing more security,” Dorfman said.

He said the company will use lighting, video monitoring and other moves to keep potential firebugs away.

Dorfman said the market remains strong, with extraordinary demand for housing.

McElhaney said while developers are taking extra precautions, they are not shying away.

“So far investor confidence is remaining robust and strong,” the councilmember said.

It’s a statement seconded by all the saws and hammers buzzing around town.