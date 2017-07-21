San Francisco Marathon Brings Increased Security Measures

July 21, 2017 6:04 PM By Emily Turner
Filed Under: Golden Gate Bridge, San Francisco, San Francisco Marathon, Security

SAN FRANCISCO (KPIX 5) — This Sunday, 27,000 runners will take their marks for the 40th annual San Francisco Marathon, and city officials are taking security for the huge footrace seriously.

Bay Area residents who had plans that involved crossing the Golden Gate Bridge Sunday morning will need to schedule around a northbound closure for vehicle traffic.

For a few hours, the bridge belongs to runners, not cars.

“We are encouraging people to change their plans, use Lyft,” said SF Marathon spokesperson Michelle Lafrance.

The bridge isn’t the only area where traffic will be affected.

Road closures begin at midnight from the Embarcadero starting line and working out. Those closest to the Golden Gate Bridge begin at 4:30 a.m. the full shut down is from 6 a.m. to 9 a.m.

There will be no northbound traffic and reduced lanes southbound.

It is the first time this has been done for the race.

Local law enforcement as well as race and bridge officials agree it’s better to be safe than sorry.

“Theyre trying to control what they can because of what we’ve seen in the UK. They want to eliminate that part of the threat,” said KPIX 5 security expert Jeff Harp.

Harp says the recent car-driven terror attacks seen abroad are less likely with the closure. Southbound traffic will be so backed up a car likely couldn’t drive fast enough to do much damage.

Runners say it gives them the peace of mind they’re going to need to tackle the race itself.

For more information on road closures connected to the footrace, locals can go to the race’s official website.

More from Emily Turner
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS San Francisco

Get The New CBS SF Bay Area Local App
Got Our Weather App?
Listen to Radio.com Anywhere, Anytime!

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch