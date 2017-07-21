South Bay Mail Truck Break Ins Lead To Warnings For Residents

July 21, 2017 6:48 PM By Devin Fehely
Filed Under: Crime, Mail theft, San Jose, Willow Glen

WILLOW GLEN (KPIX 5) — A rash of mail truck break-ins in the South Bay has led to a warning for hundreds of residents to check their bank and credit card accounts for any activity linked to the stolen mail.

Investigators said the mail trucks were broken into on back-to-back days last week in Willow Glen while the carriers were delivering letters by hand.

“I know there’s been a lot of porch robberies,” said Willow Glen resident Kim Jackman. “But to actually have a mail truck broken into is pretty scary and pretty shocking, because that’s where your bills are.”

The post office has sent warning letters to 350 homes urging customers to closely monitor their bank statements and credit card bills, reporting any unusual activity.

“It’s the reporting that makes the difference,” said Postal Inspector Jeff Fitch. “If you notice something on your bank statement or credit card, that helps us identity the gas station, the restaurant or the department store where these cards are being used.”

Investigators say it’s just too soon to know yet if last week’s robberies or two others in downtown in the past month were the work of one person or one group.

But residents say the robberies have been eye-opening about something: the mail that they’d long assumed was safe.

“Living in an area like Willow Glen, there is an expectation of security, especially when it comes to your mail,” said Willow Glen resident Bady O’hara. “So having that kind of breach in the neighborhood is a little bit scary and a little bit shocking.”

More from Devin Fehely
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS San Francisco

Get The New CBS SF Bay Area Local App
Got Our Weather App?
Listen to Radio.com Anywhere, Anytime!

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch