South Bay Mail Truck Break Ins Lead To Warnings For Residents

WILLOW GLEN (KPIX 5) — A rash of mail truck break-ins in the South Bay has led to a warning for hundreds of residents to check their bank and credit card accounts for any activity linked to the stolen mail.

Investigators said the mail trucks were broken into on back-to-back days last week in Willow Glen while the carriers were delivering letters by hand.

“I know there’s been a lot of porch robberies,” said Willow Glen resident Kim Jackman. “But to actually have a mail truck broken into is pretty scary and pretty shocking, because that’s where your bills are.”

The post office has sent warning letters to 350 homes urging customers to closely monitor their bank statements and credit card bills, reporting any unusual activity.

“It’s the reporting that makes the difference,” said Postal Inspector Jeff Fitch. “If you notice something on your bank statement or credit card, that helps us identity the gas station, the restaurant or the department store where these cards are being used.”

Investigators say it’s just too soon to know yet if last week’s robberies or two others in downtown in the past month were the work of one person or one group.

But residents say the robberies have been eye-opening about something: the mail that they’d long assumed was safe.

“Living in an area like Willow Glen, there is an expectation of security, especially when it comes to your mail,” said Willow Glen resident Bady O’hara. “So having that kind of breach in the neighborhood is a little bit scary and a little bit shocking.”