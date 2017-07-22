$1 Million Lottery Ticket Sold in Antioch

July 22, 2017 12:43 PM
Filed Under: 7-Eleven, Antioch, California Lottery, lottery scratchers, Lottery Winner, Scratchers

ANTIOCH (CBS SF) — $1 million California Lottery Scratchers ticket was recently purchased in Antioch, lottery officials announced Friday.

The winning ticket was a $10 Golden Ticket Scratcher and was purchased at the Antioch 7-Eleven at 3629 E. 18th St.

Antioch 7-Eleven Store

7-Eleven convenience store on 18th St. in Antioch (Google Street View)

Lottery officials identified the winner as Kenny Krivanek, saying shocked when he saw that it was the winning ticket.

Krivanek told lottery officials he would like to pay off some bills and possibly buy a house with his winnings, according to the announcement.

© Copyright 2017 by CBS San Francisco and Bay City News Service. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS San Francisco

Get The New CBS SF Bay Area Local App
Got Our Weather App?
Listen to Radio.com Anywhere, Anytime!

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch