$1 Million Lottery Ticket Sold in Antioch

ANTIOCH (CBS SF) — $1 million California Lottery Scratchers ticket was recently purchased in Antioch, lottery officials announced Friday.
The winning ticket was a $10 Golden Ticket Scratcher and was purchased at the Antioch 7-Eleven at 3629 E. 18th St.
Lottery officials identified the winner as Kenny Krivanek, saying shocked when he saw that it was the winning ticket.
Krivanek told lottery officials he would like to pay off some bills and possibly buy a house with his winnings, according to the announcement.
