Szczur’s 4th Hit Sends Padres Past Giants in 11 Innings

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Matt Szczur blooped a tiebreaking single in the 11th inning, his fourth hit of the game after coming off the bench, and the San Diego Padres outlasted the San Francisco Giants 12-9 on Friday night.
The Padres blew a three-run lead in the ninth when Giants pinch-hitter Conor Gillaspie homered off closer Brandon Maurer, but San Diego won in extra innings after scoring off George Kontos (0-4).
Hunter Renfroe singled leading off the 11th. Erick Aybar walked and, after both runners moved up on a sacrifice, Szczur dumped a 3-1 pitch into left field. Jose Pirela and Carlos Asuaje followed with consecutive RBI singles.
Szczur entered as part of a double switch in the fourth and set a career high for hits. Hector Sanchez homered and had three hits against his former team.
