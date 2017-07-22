Szczur’s 4th Hit Sends Padres Past Giants in 11 Innings

July 22, 2017 12:16 AM
Filed Under: Major League Baseball, San Diego Padres, San Francisco Giants

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Matt Szczur blooped a tiebreaking single in the 11th inning, his fourth hit of the game after coming off the bench, and the San Diego Padres outlasted the San Francisco Giants 12-9 on Friday night.

The Padres blew a three-run lead in the ninth when Giants pinch-hitter Conor Gillaspie homered off closer Brandon Maurer, but San Diego won in extra innings after scoring off George Kontos (0-4).

Hunter Renfroe singled leading off the 11th. Erick Aybar walked and, after both runners moved up on a sacrifice, Szczur dumped a 3-1 pitch into left field. Jose Pirela and Carlos Asuaje followed with consecutive RBI singles.

Szczur entered as part of a double switch in the fourth and set a career high for hits. Hector Sanchez homered and had three hits against his former team.

