Starbucks Customer Fighting Off Masked Robber With Chair Caught On Tape

July 22, 2017 5:38 PM
July 22, 2017

FRESNO (CBS SF) — Incredible new video out of Fresno was shot when a masked robber used a fake gun and a knife to threaten a Starbucks clerk.

It happened on Thursday.

Fifty-eight-year-old customer Cregg Jerri grabbed a chair, walked up behind the robber and smashed it over his head.

The two started fighting, according to investigators.

Jerri was stabbed in the neck during the struggle but managed to wrestle away the knife and stab the robber several times.

“It was incredibly heroic and the way most people would think that they would respond but may not have the courage to respond,” said Chief Jerry Dyer of the Fresno Police Department.

After the fight the robber took off. He didn’t get far, though, and was later arrested.

