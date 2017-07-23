Tomales Bay Oyster Co. Owner’s Body Recovered

July 23, 2017 3:54 PM
MARSHALL (CBS SF & AP) — A body pulled from the waters north of San Francisco was identified Sunday as that of Charles Friend, the owner of the famed Tomales Bay Oyster Company, company officials said.

The 70-year-old was reported missing on Tuesday after he disappeared from his boat in Tomales Bay. While authorities suspended their search for Friend last week, family and friends continued and recovered the body on Saturday.

The Tomales Bay Oyster Company issued a statement Sunday saying the body was that of Friend.

“We are deeply saddened by his loss but also heartened by the outpouring of love from all our extended family and friends,” the statement read.

Tomales Bay Search Party

A search party in Marshall looks for boater missing on Tomales Bay. (CBS)

Authorities conducted an intensive search before suspending it Wednesday.

Marin County Sheriff’s Office Lt. Doug Pittman said the coroner’s investigators have not made a positive identification, but friends and family said the remains were those of Friend. The oyster company posted on Facebook that Friend was “brought to shore surrounded by those who love him.”

Investigators believe Friend was not wearing a life vest when he fell off his boat.

