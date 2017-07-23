Dave Cogdill, Former State Senate Leader from Central Valley, Dies at 66

July 23, 2017 3:01 PM
Filed Under: California Legislators, California legislature, Dave Cogdill, Legislator, Obit, Obituary, State Senate

MANTECA (AP) — Former California state Sen. Dave Cogdill has died after battling pancreatic cancer.

Cogdill’s family said the Central Valley Republican died at his home in Manteca Sunday morning. He was 66.

Cogdill served three terms in the state Assembly and was the Senate Republican leader during the state’s fiscal crisis in 2009.

Dave Cogdill

Former state senator Dave Cogdill (R-Modesto) is shown speaking with senate Democrats after being voted out as Republican leader in 2009. (Brian Baer via Getty Images)

He helped craft a budget deal with former Gov. Arnold Schwarzenegger and Democrats that included more than $14 billion in temporary taxes. His support for the taxes led members of his party to oust him as leader.

He did not run for re-election the following year and returned home, where he served as assessor of Stanislaus County and CEO of the California Building Industry Association.

He is survived by his wife and two children.

