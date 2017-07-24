Father Arrested For Alleged Abandonment Of 16-Day-Old Infant In Parking Lot

SUISUN CITY (CBS SF) — A 16-day old infant has been placed in protective custody after

its father allegedly abandoned it at a Suisun City parking lot Monday afternoon, according to police.

At 3:15 p.m., officers responded to a report of baby found in the parking lot of the Sunset Shopping Center at 135 Sunset Ave., police said.

Employees at a nearby barbershop told officers that they first noticed a baby carrier, and after investigating further, realized a child was inside.

The infant was taken to the North Bay Medical Center in Fairfield for observation, according to police.

After speaking to witnesses and reviewing surveillance video from the area, officers identified the suspect as 18-year-old Fairfield resident Daniel Mitchell.

While officers were at the scene, they learned that Mitchell had been apprehended by Fairfield police after he was allegedly involved in a hit-and-run collision.

Officers transported Mitchell to the North Bay Medical Center, where he was treated for injuries he suffered in the collision.

Suisun City officers then spoke with Mitchell at the hospital and confirmed that he is the infant’s father.

Following an interview, officers arrested Mitchell on suspicion of child endangerment, child abandonment, committing a felony while on bail and misdemeanor possession of a substance believed to be cocaine, police said.

Officers were able to contact the baby’s mother, who is not considered a suspect.

The infant was released from the hospital and placed in protective custody with Solano County Child Welfare Services.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact Detective Sousa at (707) 421-7361 or Solano County Crime Stoppers at (707) 644-7867.

