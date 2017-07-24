American Canyon Man Accused Of Making Honey Oil In Backyard Lab

AMERICAN CANYON (CBS SF) – Authorities in American Canyon arrested a man last week who was allegedly manufacturing butane honey oil on a rented property.
According to the Napa Special Investigations Bureau, American Canyon police responded Wednesday to a call for service related to a court order in the first block of Hillcrest Court.
Police arrested 39-year-old Troy Myrland for an out-of-state drug-related arrest warrant.
While in custody, Myrland allegedly claimed to be manufacturing butane honey oil, which is a form of concentrated cannabis, at the home where he was renting a room.
Police then requested assistance of the special investigations bureau.
The property owner then called authorities and to report that she’d found a drug lab on her property, according to the bureau.
Investigators went to the home, where they discovered a butane honey oil lab in a shed in the backyard. Authorities obtained a search warrant for the property and seized butane, multiple pounds of marijuana and manufacturing equipment, according to the bureau.
In addition to the warrant, Myrland was arrested and booked into jail on suspicion of manufacturing a controlled substance.
© Copyright 2017 by CBS San Francisco and Bay City News Service. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.