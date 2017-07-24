California Supreme Court Narrows 3-Strikes Ballot Measure

July 24, 2017 3:03 PM
Filed Under: 3 Strikes, California Supreme Court, Proposition 36, Sentencing

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — The California Supreme Court has narrowed the scope of a state ballot measure that allowed some three-strike inmates to get shorter prison terms.

In a unanimous ruling on Monday, the court said judges could consider facts in charges that were previously dismissed against the inmates to deny them a reduced sentence.

At issue in the ruling was a 2012 ballot measure — Proposition 36 — that allows three-strike inmates to receive sentence reductions if their third offense was neither serious nor violent. Inmates who used a firearm are among those who do not qualify.

In Monday’s ruling, the defendant, Mario Estrada, argued that a judge wrongly refused to resentence him on the grounds that he was armed during a 1996 theft because prosecutors had dismissed a robbery count and firearm allegation as part of his plea deal.

© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS San Francisco

Get The New CBS SF Bay Area Local App
Got Our Weather App?
Listen to Radio.com Anywhere, Anytime!

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch