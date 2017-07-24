Fatal Crash Closes Niles Canyon Road In Fremont

July 24, 2017 3:55 PM
Filed Under: Fatal crash, Fremont, Niles Canyon Road

FREMONT (CBS SF) — A fatal car crash Monday afternoon has forced the closure of Niles Canyon Road from Interstate Highway 680 to Mission Boulevard in Fremont for several hours, police said.

Fremont police weren’t immediately available to provide details about the crash, which was reported at 12:34 p.m. Monday.

Fremont police spokeswoman Geneva Bosques said drivers were being asked to avoid northbound Highway 680 because the last time Niles Canyon Road was closed during the commute period, traffic on the highway “was an absolute nightmare.”

Bosques said people who are driving from the South Bay or the Peninsula toward eastern Alameda County should get on northbound Interstate Highway 880 to eastbound state Highway 238 to Interstate Highway 580 and “avoid 680 at all costs.”

© Copyright 2017 by CBS San Francisco and Bay City News Service. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS San Francisco

Get The New CBS SF Bay Area Local App
Got Our Weather App?
Listen to Radio.com Anywhere, Anytime!

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch