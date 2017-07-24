Foodie Chap Scores a “Because” Cocktail At Bourbon Pub At Levi’s Stadium

SANTA CLARA (CBS SF) – Rolando Gomez Jr. supports the Mina Group as Head Bartender for both the Bourbon Steak and Bourbon Pub locations at Levi’s Stadium® in Santa Clara. He inspires and oversees the bar staff, while continuously creating new specialty cocktails for the seasonal menus and monthly promotions. Gomez works closely with the culinary team to support the food menu with consistent cocktail pairings.

Some could say that Rolando’s journey to the bar was in the cards from the beginning. His uncle, Jesse Montenegro who raised him, was known as “the mayor” of Mountain Winery, and taught Rolando about hospitality and the history of spirits. His desire to teach people how to appreciate certain cocktails was something that became instilled in Rolando, who believes that tending bar is an educational opportunity for helping people understand what they are drinking and why. Today, Rolando sees his career as an artistic expression – stemming from his love of music, which he pursued for nearly a decade preceding his role behind the bar.

No stranger for creating cocktails for a crowd, Gomez joined the Mina team immediately after serving as a Bartender for Levi’s® Stadiumcorporate operations, working alongside eight bartenders to serve more than 1,000 guests during any given day. He received a deep education in craft beer and wine varietals. Previous posts included tending bar at the San Jose Country Cluband Cinequest.

Today, Rolando continues to write music for web series; and plays the piano, bass, guitar and drums. His favorite sports team remains the Oakland A’s.

We met at Bourbon Pub at Levi’s stadium for our Foodie Chap chat. Rolando served his Beatles inspired “BECAUSE” cocktail. A refreshing drink, perfectly balanced sweet & bitter with fruity apple notes.

Get yourself down to Bourbon Steak & Pub in Santa Clara and make sure you have one of Rolando’s killer cocktails – a touchdown every time. It’s open 7 days a week. This week is also Silicon Valley Beer Week and Bohemia Brews will take over the taps this Thursday & Friday.

Rolando Gomez Jr.’s “Because” Cocktail Recipe

Ingredients:

1oz Vida mezcal

1oz Siete Leguas silver

1/2 oz fresh lemon juice

1/2 oz simple syrup

2 oz freshly juiced green apples

3/4 oz egg white

Tarragon

Directions:

Dry shaken then ice shaken.

Double strained into a snifter filled with crushed ice then topped with far west cider.

Then garnish with 3 apple slices.

