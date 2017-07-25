Barbara Sinatra, Frank’s 4th Wife And Widow, Dies At 90

July 25, 2017 11:59 AM
Filed Under: Barbara Sinatra, Death, Frank Sinatra, Wife
LOS ANGELES, CA - NOVEMBER 19: Legendary US singer Frank Sinatra in file picture taken 19 November 1995 in Los Angeles poses with his wife Barbara for photographers shortly after a star studded event to honor his 80th birthday at the Shrine Auditorium. (Photo credit should read DAN GROSHONG/AFP/Getty Images)
Frank and Barbara Sinatra (credit: DAN GROSHONG/AFP/Getty Images)

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Barbara Sinatra, the fourth wife of legendary singer Frank Sinatra and a prominent advocate and philanthropist for abused children, has died at 90.

PHOTOS: Notable Deaths 2017 – Pt. II

John Thoresen, director of the Barbara Sinatra Children’s Center, says she died Tuesday of natural causes at her Rancho Mirage, California, home.

A former model and Las Vegas showgirl, Barbara Sinatra was a prominent Palm Springs socialite in her own right before she married Sinatra in 1976.

They remained wed until his death in 1998.

Together they founded the center that bears her name.

The nonprofit has provided therapy to more than 20,000 young victims of physical, sexual and emotional abuse since opening in 1986.

Thoresen says Sinatra remained active at the center until recently, raising funds and visiting with the children.

© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS San Francisco

Get The New CBS SF Bay Area Local App
Got Our Weather App?
Listen to Radio.com Anywhere, Anytime!
%d bloggers like this:

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch