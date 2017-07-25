Criminal Abuse Of Dog Results In Probation For San Francisco Man

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — A San Francisco man will serve three years of probation following a no contest plea last week to criminal animal abuse of his Shiba Inu, San Francisco Animal Care & Control officials said Tuesday.

Zixuan Liu had been captured on film kicking, hitting and cruelly mistreating his then-10-month-old dog named Aniki.

Liu was arrested May 13, according to animal control officials.

He will not be allowed to have a pet and must forfeit Aniki to Animal Care & Control.

Liu is also required to do community service, attend counseling and pay all costs associated with Aniki’s care at San Francisco Animal Care & Control.

Veterinary staff treated Aniki for bruises and abrasions. He has also benefited from enrichment and daily socialization in the shelter’s volunteer program “Fetch.”

Shelter officials said volunteers have provided mental stimulation, affection and kindness to Aniki.

The shelter’s executive director Virginia Donohue said in a statement that shelter officials are pleased with the outcome of the case.

“Animal cruelty is horrible,” Donohue said.

San Francisco District Attorney George Gascon said in a statement, “How we treat defenseless animals is a reflection of who we are as a city. Anytime we can prove that animal abuse has occurred, we will hold offenders responsible in a court of law.”

Aniki is now being cared for at Northern Nevada Shiba Rescue, where the staff will work to find a permanent home for him.

“He’s relaxing with other Shiba Inus today,” Animal Care & Control spokeswoman Deb Campbell said.

Anyone interested in adopting a Shiba Inu can get more information at myshibainu.com.

© Copyright 2017 by CBS San Francisco and Bay City News Service. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.