Man Arrested For Allegedly Abusing Son In Santa Rosa Parking Lot

SANTA ROSA (CBS SF) — A 31-year-old Santa Rosa man has been arrested on a child abuse charge after allegedly abusing his 4-year-old son in a Santa Rosa parking lot, authorities said Tuesday.

According to Santa Rosa police, officers responded to a call around 1:20 p.m. Monday of a parking lot of the Cash and Carry in 500 block of Barham Ave.

Witnesses told police they observed an adult male yelling obscenities at a small child near the driver’s door of a black Honda in the parking lot. The male then allegedly aggressively placed the child into the driver’s seat, causing the child to hit the back of his head on the center console.

A witness also told the dispatcher that the male was yelling, screaming, and put his hands around the child`s neck.

Upon arrival to the scene, officers contacted 31-year-old Robert Flett and his four-year-old child in a vehicle. Flett was detained and an ambulance was called to the scene to examine the child.

The four-year-old had two minor contusions on the side and back of his head. After a complete investigation was completed at the scene, Flett was arrested for felony child abuse. The child was evaluated at Sutter Hospital and taken into protective custody.