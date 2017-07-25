Metallica’s James Hetfield Slams Kendall and Kylie Jenner’s Rock Tees

"Not that it’s sacred or anything, but show some respect." - James Hetfield July 25, 2017 8:43 AM
By Hayden Wright

(RADIO.COM) – Kendall and Kylie Jenner ignited a firestorm of controversy when they unveiled a line of t-shirts repping popular classic rock and hip-hop acts. Since then, everyone from Arcade Fire to the Notorious B.I.G.’s mom has weighed in on the poseur-y concept and weird misappropriation of music iconography. The Jenner sisters have apologized for their short-sighted cash grab.

But now, James Hetfield of Metallica has given his two cents on the marketing move, calling the creation of the t-shirts “disrespectful.”

“I guess what they were thinking is, ‘We can do whatever we want.’ To me, it’s disrespectful,” he told ET Canada. “We’ve spent 36 years working hard, doing our best to keep a really close connection with people, make every note count, and someone just throws something up over something that we feel…”

He added that the controversy isn’t the end of the world: “Not that it’s sacred or anything, but show some respect.”

©2017 CBS Local Media, a division of CBS Radio Inc. All rights reserved.

 

