New Suspect Arrested In San Jose’s ‘Miss Flo’ Murder Case

SAN JOSE (CBS SF) — A second homicide suspect was arrested Tuesday in the brutal murder of a San Jose resident lovingly known to her neighbors as ‘Miss Flo” during a violent home invasion robbery last year, according to authorities.

The Santa Clara County Sheriff’s Department confirmed that 19-year-old San Jose resident Johnny Brown was arrested Tuesday in connection with the September 12, 2016 robbery and beating that led to the death of 88-year-old Flo Douglas almost a month later.

Brown faces charges of homicide, burglary, elder abuse and robbery. Authorities said Brown will be arraigned tomorrow.

Last May, Santa Clara County Sheriff’s deputies arrested Perla Arreola. She is accused for disposing of some of the stolen items and also continually lying to investigators on multiple occasions in attempts to obstruct the discovery of evidence of the murder.

Zachary Cuen, 19, was arrested last year on murder charges and his 18-year-old girlfriend Jennifer Hernandez Jimenez has been charged with being an accessory after the fact and obstructing of justice.

Cuen — who is being held without bail — allegedly broke into Flovais “Miss Flo” Douglas’ home near San Jose’s Alum Rock neighborhood, stole her jewelry and car and beat and kicked her, leading to her death on Oct. 8.

According to sheriff’s officials, Cuen drove Douglas’ car to Jimenez’s house where she lived with her parents, wearing Douglas’ jewelry and with fresh blood on his clothes.

Jimenez allegedly gave Cuen clothes to change into and watched as he burned his bloody shirt in her backyard. She threw his bloody Nike Air Jordan shoes and bloodstained pants into the trash can outside her house, sheriff’s officials said.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to contact the Santa Clara County Sheriff’s Office at (408) 808-4500. Alternatively, you can contact the Sheriff’s Office Investigative Services anonymous tip line at phone number (408) 808-4431.